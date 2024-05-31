Man United likely to make their move for £85m-rated defender

Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defensive talents in European football right now and a report from O Jogo claims that clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG are keen on him.

The report states that Manchester United are likely to make their move for the player in the coming weeks. The defender has a €100 million (£85m) release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up.

The Red Devils will be without Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans next season. Harry Maguire has been linked with a potential move away from the club as well.

It is no secret that the Red Devils should prioritise the signing of a quality central defender. They might even need to sign more than one central defender this summer.

Antonio Silva would improve Man United

Silva would be a quality long-term investment for them. The Portuguese international has the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Manchester United could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the young defender. However, his release clause could complicate matters. Manchester United will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to afford €100 million for him. Benfica will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, Silva might feel that he has proven himself in Portugal and he could look to take the next step in his development and join a big club like Manchester United.