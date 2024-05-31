Why Kieran McKenna rejected Chelsea and Man United to stay at Ipswich

The uncertainty surrounding Kieran McKenna’s future has been resolved as he has inked a long-term contract with newly-promoted Ipswich.

Although several Premier League teams expressed interest in signing him, McKenna gave an explanation for his decision to accept a new deal with Ipswich.

The Northern Irishman has done miracles at Portman Road, transforming the Tractor Boys from a team headed for relegation into one of the most alluring and aggressive teams in the country.

His transformation culminated in the team’s historic promotion campaign last season.

In order to continue with the team as they begin their first Premier League season in 22 years, the 38-year-old signed a long-term agreement that keeps him there until 2028.

While acknowledging that there was increased demand for his services, McKenna expressed pride in signing a new contract at Portman Road.

He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“I’m aware of it. It’s part and parcel of success, there’s been interest from other clubs and it’s a short career as a manager. It’s right to consider things but I’m so, so happy with the decision I’ve made.

“I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club. We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.

“Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the club. I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and I am really excited for what’s ahead as we continue this journey together.”

Manchester United, who may sack manager Erik ten Hag this summer despite winning the FA Cup, and Chelsea, who just fired Mauricio Pochettino, expressed interest in McKenna’s work at the Tractor Boys.

After Roberto De Zerbi left Brighton, the club was also linked to McKenna, but the 38-year-old is not going anywhere.

The contracts of Head of Goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin, Assistant Manager Martyn Pert, and First-Team Coaches Charlie Turnbull and Lee Grant have also been extended.

Man United and Chelsea could return for McKenna in future

After reaffirming his intention to remain at Ipswich for a long time to come, the former Tottenham midfielder and former coach of the Man United Under 18s will begin getting ready for life in the Premier League.

McKenna is on the right track in his management career and his impressive work is not going unnoticed by the biggest clubs in England.

It will not be a surprise to see top clubs return for him in the future.