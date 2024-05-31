Aston Villa have unveiled a new club crest ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Villa have ditched their current circular badge in favour of a more traditional shield design.

The move comes less than two years after Villa decided to switch to the circular badge.

Many Villa fans had voiced their dislike for the circular crest, while it was also widely mocked for being too similar to the one used by Chelsea.

Villa’s new club crest will be used on all of next season’s official kits and will also be displayed prominently around Villa Park, as well as in online marketing and communications.

Like the badge it is replacing, the new design will feature a single star to celebrate Villa’s European Cup triumph back in 1982.

Villa will return to elite European football next season for the first time since 1983 after qualifying for the revamped UEFA Champions League.

Unai Emery’s men booked their spot in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League – the club’s highest top-flight placing in over 30 years.

The 2023/24 Champions League tournament will conclude on Saturday night when Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

New Aston Villa club crest

Villa confirmed their change of badge on Friday via social media.

The club shared a picture of the incoming crest on X.com alongside the caption: “#NewProfilePic”.