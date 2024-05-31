Friday’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed after a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts at Hampden Park.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The protester was wearing a shirt featuring the words “Red Card For Israel” in protest against the country’s military operation in Gaza.

He attached himself to the goal frame by his neck using a chain and a heavy-duty lock.

The game – which was broadcast live on BBC Scotland – had been due to start at 7.05pm.

It eventually kicked off at 7.35pm – a quarter of an hour after police had removed the protester.

Friday’s match was played behind closed doors due to “the potential for planned disruptions”.

It is understood that the protester may have gained access to the stadium by disguising himself as a member of security staff.

There were also protests outside of Hampden Park before Friday’s game.

Around 400 people gathered near to the doors of the stadium’s main stand.

Some were seen carrying small coffins to signify the children killed in Gaza.

Others waved Palestine flags.