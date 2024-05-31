Seamus Coleman gives update on Everton contract talks

Seamus Coleman has revealed that his Everton future should be resolved within the ‘next couple of weeks’.

Now 35 years old, Coleman has made over 400 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2009, captaining the club since 2019.

Coleman was restricted by injury to just 13 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24. However, he continues to roll back the years whenever he steps onto the pitch, while his experience, leadership and love for Everton continue to make him a key figure in Sean Dyche’s dressing room.

The Republic of Ireland international’s current deal is set to expire this summer. However, Everton confirmed earlier in May that they have already offered Coleman a new one-year deal, with fellow veteran Ashley Young also given the opportunity to stay on Merseyside for an extra season.

Coleman ready to settle Everton future

With another Premier League season out of the way, Coleman now finally has the chance to think about his future at the club and seems more than happy to stick around.

“Along with the manager, we said we would get these [last] couple of games out of the way. I had missed a few games so that was my focus,” Coleman told Everton’s official website.

“Now will be time to sit down and talk about it, but I absolutely love this football club as everybody knows. It means so much to me and it’s been my life, my family’s life – it’s a special football club. But we will see in the next couple of weeks.”

Should Coleman sign his new deal, it means he would captain the club in their final season at Goodison Park before moving to a new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

It would certainly be a fitting way for Coleman to end his career at Everton, where he’s become a firm favourite and legend among supporters. Not only that, the club has, in return, left an unmistakable mark on the right-back’s family.

“Everton means an awful lot to us,” Coleman added. “I remember putting my daughter to bed after the Burnley game and she predicted before the game that we’d win 3-0. We didn’t but as we were chatting about the game that night, every time she referred to the game, she referred to Everton as ‘we’ and that’s something that she’s just picked up completely on her own. She was saying, ‘Dad, you know the way we won today’ and I was just thinking, ‘Wow, she has fully bought into it’ but I didn’t pull her up on it, I was just listening to her and smiling to myself.

“The whole family is connected, they live and breathe it, too.

“My little lad loves coming, my eldest daughter as well. It’s been 15 years of our lives. Without the support of them I probably wouldn’t have the power to keep going so thankfully I’ve had great support every day from my wife and kids, and my family back home.”