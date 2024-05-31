Exclusive: Sesko closing in on Arsenal move as Ramsdale set to finally head out

Arsenal are continuing their work in looking for a new striker, a position that has now become a priority for the Gunners, and new, positive contacts have been conduced with Benjamin Sesko’s entourage.

According to CaughtOffside sources, the negotiations are advancing quickly and well even though Sesko’s current employers, RB Leipzig, are not open to lowering the price.

The Bundesliga outfit are adamant on the release clause of €65m, considered the correct amount to buy the striker, and it’s understood that Arsenal also believe it to be a fair price.

Sesko set to move to Arsenal this summer

The new round of contacts with the German club are to discuss the payment terms of the clause further.

On the player’s side, Arsenal know that he appreciates the idea of joining them, so there are no issues expected in terms of agreeing upon personal terms.

To date, the North Londoners remain the favourites to sign Sesko, and they have a considerable advantage over the other clubs interested in the Slovenian striker. Arsenal are also preparing to change their midfield around, especially as there is expected to be a departure from the club for Thomas Partey.

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) remains at the top of the list, while the situation of Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco) is always monitored carefully.

Keep an eye on Aaron Ramsdale too, as his future at Arsenal is still very uncertain.

CaughtOffside sources understand that several EPL clubs are making concrete moves to collect info about him, with the Gunners also open to selling the English goalkeeper in the summer.