Tottenham can sign Premier League star for £40m in a bargain deal

Tottenham are looking to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and they could make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to a report from Football Insider, the North London club can sign the England international for a fee of just £40million.

Brentford have realised that they cannot stop the striker from leaving the club and they have made up their mind on selling him.

While Ange Postecoglou works to restructure his team for the upcoming campaign, it is anticipated that the North Londoners will be shopping for a centre-forward this summer.

Without a doubt, players like Richarlison and Son Heung-min did a fantastic job trying to close the gap left by Harry Kane, but the gap is still there.

Spurs now have Toney as a potential option as it was reported that Brentford would accept a £40million bid for him.

Tottenham managed to qualify for the Europa League next season by finishing fifth in the Premier League, just two points behind Aston Villa.

Spurs lost form at the final stage of the season and lost against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in crucial matches.

The absence of a top centre-forward at the Tottenham Stadium proved to be costly for the Premier League club.

Toney may be making a significant move this summer, albeit after returning from an eight-month ban for violating gaming regulations, he hasn’t been in his best form.

Tottenham move can help Toney make a giant leap

In Postecoglou’s starting lineup, Tottenham could guarantee Toney regular playing time, with a striker missing in Spurs’ attack.

Toney, who wants to stay at the top and establish himself as a regular for England, will need Spurs to sell him on their ambition.

The striker is hoping to be a part of the final England squad for the Euro this summer.

A move to Tottenham can work in his favour as he would be playing for an attacking and competitive team, who will also compete in Europe next season.