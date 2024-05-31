West Ham are eyeing up a summer move for strikers Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy, according to reports.
Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!
It’s set to be a summer of change at the London Stadium following the appointment of former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.
The Hammers are likely to be active in the transfer market as they search for a centre forward to provide competition for Michail Antonio and take some of the goal scoring burden off Jarrod Bowen.
West Ham eye moves for En-Nesyri and Guirassy
West Ham have struggled in the centre forward department, with the signings of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings not working out, whilst Antonio isn’t a prolific goal scorer.
The east London outfit were heavily reliant on the goals of Jarrod Bowen last season, but despite his best efforts the Hammers could only finish ninth, meaning they won’t be playing European football next campaign.
If Lopetegui’s men are going to improve next season and get back into Europe the signing of a proven goalscorer this summer is going to be vital.
Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are looking at Sevilla’s En-Nesyri and Stuttgart’s Guirassy, but a move for Nottingham Forest ace Taiwo Awoniyi is unlikely.
Jones said: “He’s being linked with West Ham, but I don’t think that is on the cards from checks that I have made around it.
“Obviously, West Ham do want a new forward, and they are considering a variety of different elements when it comes to finding the right man, but I just get the impression there are other candidates that seem more likely than Awoniyi.
“I think En-Nesyri and Guirassy are two of the top targets, and they would move onto others if they prove not to be possible or if Steidten decides the terms of a deal are not suitable.”
Guirassy had an exceptional campaign for Stuttgart as he scored 28 Bundesliga goals which helped guide the German side to a second place finish behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.
The 28-year old has a release clause of around £15m, which is a bargain for one of Europe’s most prolific goal scorers last season.
En-Nesyri on the other hand finished as Seville’s top scorer with 16 goals in 33 La Liga appearances, and is reportedly available for around £21m.