West Ham are eyeing up a summer move for strikers Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy, according to reports.

It’s set to be a summer of change at the London Stadium following the appointment of former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.

The Hammers are likely to be active in the transfer market as they search for a centre forward to provide competition for Michail Antonio and take some of the goal scoring burden off Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham eye moves for En-Nesyri and Guirassy

West Ham have struggled in the centre forward department, with the signings of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings not working out, whilst Antonio isn’t a prolific goal scorer.

The east London outfit were heavily reliant on the goals of Jarrod Bowen last season, but despite his best efforts the Hammers could only finish ninth, meaning they won’t be playing European football next campaign.

If Lopetegui’s men are going to improve next season and get back into Europe the signing of a proven goalscorer this summer is going to be vital.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are looking at Sevilla’s En-Nesyri and Stuttgart’s Guirassy, but a move for Nottingham Forest ace Taiwo Awoniyi is unlikely.

Jones said: “He’s being linked with West Ham, but I don’t think that is on the cards from checks that I have made around it.