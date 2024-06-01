Leeds United interested in former Premier League striker

Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

Daniel Farke’s side will obviously be devastated after they missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, losing to Southampton in last month’s play-off final.

It was Adam Armstrong who scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute to break Leeds’ hearts at Wembley.

Despite the overwhelming disappointment, the German manager will be keen to put that behind him and focus on next season’s campaign.

Leeds interested in Daniel Jebbison

Although they may not be in the market for more high-profile players after missing out on promotion, Leeds are reportedly eyeing up a deal for former Premier League striker Jebbison.

Despite only featuring for Sheffield United once in the league, the 20-year-old has attracted attention from several clubs including the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report from HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Leeds is hopeful of signing the youngster whose contract is up at Bramall Lane at the end of the month.

After several attempts, the Blades were unable to agree on personal terms with the player who is now likely to leave for free with a host of clubs watching on.