AC Milan are lining up a move to sign Mats Hummels as a free agent this summer, according to reports.

Hummels has played a key role in Borussia Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final this season. However, the German centre-back’s contract is set to expire this summer and it’s understood he will not be signing a new deal.

That means this Saturday’s clash with Real Madrid at Wembley would be the final outing of Hummels’ second spell as a Dortmund player, leaving the 35-year-old looking for a new club.

Hummels himself has given an update on his future, ruling out a move to somewhere like MLS, but admitting there’s a good chance he will leave Dortmund.

“The feeling is that an end is currently the least likely scenario. I could also continue somewhere else. There are 3 options: BVB, retirement or another club. An end is currently the least likely option.” Hummels said (via Get Football News Germany).

He added: “What I rule out is a transfer abroad, to the USA or something similar. If I leave Borussia Dortmund then I will go to another European country, my son plays a very big role in this. That’s why I clearly say that adventures like the USA are out of the question for me. If I move, I would stay in Europe.”

AC Milan to target Hummels?

With Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer now out of contract, AC Milan are in need of another experienced head at the heart of their defence.

According to a report from MilanNews.it, the Rossoneri will target 78-time Germany international Hummels, who has rolled back the years in this season’s Champions League.

No player throughout the entire 2023/24 competition has made more tackles (48), interceptions (25), clearances (62) or headed clearances (41) than Hummels, who is also the leader when it comes to possessions won in the defensive third (43).

What’s more, Hummels has continued to demonstrate the incredible ball-playing ability that has made him one of Europe’s leading centre-backs over the last decade, ranking inside the top 15 players in this season’s Champions League for passes attempted (12th), passes completed (15th) and touches of the ball (7th),