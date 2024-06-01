Newcastle United midfielder is attracting the attention of Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds are considering a move for the England international this summer.

Gordon joined the Magpies only 18 months ago from Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton.

The report states that Newcastle might have to cash in on one of their players in the summer in order to balance their finances.

Gordon, who scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists for Eddie Howe’s team this season, could be the one the club decide to cash in on.

The player is anticipated to be included in Gareth Southgate’s final squad for this summer’s European Championships after having an incredible debut season at St. James’ Park.

The latest admission from the Newcastle United player about Liverpool should worry the fans.

Gordon has spoken highly of the atmosphere at Anfield while on international duty with England.

When asked which venue had the finest atmosphere he had ever played in, Gordon—along with a few of his England colleagues—spoke highly of Anfield.

Speaking to Channel 4’s TikTok channel, he said:

“Other than St. James, it’s Anfield by far. I think because I am from the city, I grew up watching it. I just think before the game, when they sing You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s top. It is top level.”

The left-winger could be starter for England in the Euros after his impressive season for the Magpies.

Newcastle star enjoyed a successful season

His pace and finishing can be a crucial asset for the Three Lions, just like it has been for his club.

Newcastle United would be hoping to keep the player at the club for a long time with the player yet to reach anywhere near his peak.

Gordon is likely to feature for England on Monday night when England take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.