Arsenal dealt major transfer blow as Barcelona enter race for Spanish star

Arsenal may have to fight off Barcelona in the summer if they move in for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

After another season of almosts, Mikel Arteta will be determined to strengthen his squad during the summer window to give them the best chance of taking down the juggernaut that is Manchester City.

One area of his squad that needs to be addressed is the midfield with the Spanish manager struggling to find a consistent three throughout the campaign.

A major reason for this was the injury struck Thomas Partey who was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Declan Rice held the base of the midfield with Jorginho occasionally filling in.

But with the Italian midfielder now a year older and Partey linked heavily with a move away, it is becoming more pressing that Arteta finds a star to play in either the 6 or left 8 position.

Several names have been linked with the North London club with one of the most frequent being that of Spanish international Zubimendi.

But if Arteta does decide to move for the 25-year-old he will have to fight off competition, according to a report from Sport, the Catalan giants have set their sights on both him and Joshua Kimmich.

In an even bigger blow to the club, the report also claims that Zubimnedi would only join either Barcelona or Real Madrid.