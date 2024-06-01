Arsenal are keen on signing the Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana during the summer transfer window.

According to HITC, Arsenal have already made contact with the French midfielder’s representatives regarding a summer move. Monaco are prepared to sell the player this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with them. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

It is fair to assume that Fofana will be available for a reasonable price because of his contract situation and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. The Gunners are keen on signing a combative central midfielder this summer and Fofana would be the ideal acquisition.

He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice. Arsenal have looked at players like Martin Zubimendi as well, but the Real Sociedad star is not keen on a move away from Spain right now. Fofana would be a quality alternative for the Gunners and he would be a cheaper acquisition as well.

Youssouf Fofana might fancy Arsenal switch

The Frenchman will be hoping to prove himself in the Premier League. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an official proposal to sign him in the coming weeks. The Gunners certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Fofana will be tempted to join them. He will hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement soon.

The midfielder will hope to test himself at a higher level and the opportunity to play in the Premier League regularly can be hard to turn down. Arsenal have been pushing for the league title since last season, and they will be hoping to go all the way next season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad and improve the team in order to compete with Manchester City. Apart from a quality central midfielder, they should invest in a reliable goal scorer as well.