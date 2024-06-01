Arsenal star has been tipped to make unexpected move to Liverpool

Arsenal players have been in fine form for the last two seasons, challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

However, there is one player who is desperate to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has become the second choice goalkeeper behind David Raya and he could be looking for a move away from the club.

Raya has established himself as the undisputed number one goalkeeper at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has no intention to change that.

For more playing time, Ramsdale will have to leave the Gunners, with Chelsea and Liverpool mentioned as his possible future destinations.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Ramsdale would want to continue his football at a top club if he decides to leave Arsenal.

The English goalkeeper made just six appearances in the Premier League this season and that has cost him a place in the England starting line-up ahead of the Euro this summer.

Liverpool’s second choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could leave according to the Football Insider.

To replace him, Robinson has tipped the Reds to make a move for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

“I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad, I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League,” he told Football Insider.

“The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want. That’s where Chelsea are at.



“You look at other teams in the Premier League and he’d fit into most teams. I can’t see Newcastle happening with Pope there. Would Brighton be interested?

“If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson.

“Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself.

Ramsdale has no choice but to leave the Gunners this summer as he would not be getting first team opportunities at the club.

Raya will remain the number one at Arsenal moving forward

The Gunners have decided to make Raya their number one option and he has performed exceptionally well for them.

During their title challenge in 2023-24, Raya won the Golden Glove award by keeping the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

His distribution and decision making has helped the Gunners become a better team at the back.

It is unfortunate for Ramsdale to lose his place in the starting line up after impressive performances for the North London club but now he has a big decision to make about his future.