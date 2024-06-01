Former Arsenal man claims club should have signed Tottenham star

Lukas Podolski has stated that Arsenal should have signed former Tottenham star Harry Kane prior to his move to Bayern Munich last summer.

After years in North London, the English striker completed his high-profile move to the German giants in search of major silverware.

But despite ending the season trophyless, Kane has been sensational for Bayern, topping the goalscoring charts with 36 goals, eight more than his nearest rival.

Prior to his move being finalised last year, there was plenty of interest in Kane’s signature with a host of top clubs searching a saturated transfer market for a world-class number nine.

One of these clubs was Arsenal who opted to bring in German forward Kai Havertz who has impressed in his own right during the second half of their title-challenging campaign.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, former Gunners forward Podolski stated that Kane would have been the perfect signing.

“They’ve made a huge step forward, but at the moment they are playing with Kai Havertz up front.” He said.

“Harry Kane was the one who wanted to change, but with his history of Tottenham, of course it is not possible to move to Arsenal.”

Although Mikel Arteta seems genuinely happy with Havertz upfront, the Gunners are still expected to bring in a new forward with the likes of Benjamin Sesko linked heavily with the club.