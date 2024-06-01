Jude Bellingham hails Champions League win as best night of his life

Jude Bellingham has described winning the Champions League as the best night of his life, following Real Madrid’s win over Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid headed into the Wembley showdown as favourites against their German counterparts, but Dortmund had them on the ropes in the first half, with Niclas Füllkrug hitting the post.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side weathered the storm, and as they always seem to do in this competition they found a way with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior giving Los Blancos a 2-0 win and their 15th European title.

Bellingham: Best night of my life

For Bellingham it’s been an incredible debut season in Spain following his big money move from Dortmund last summer.

The England international has taken everything in his stride, including Zinedine Zidane’s famous number five shirt, and has been a stand out performer for Madrid this season.

The 20-year-old scored 23 goals in his debut season and provided 13 assists which saw Madrid win a La Liga and Champions League double.

Reflecting on the victory after the game a visibly emotional Bellingham described it as the best night of his life.

“I have always dreamed of playing in these games,” he told TNT Sports.

“You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things.

“I was alright until I was in my mum and dad’s face.

“My little brother is there and I’m trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words.

“The best night of my life.”

Bellingham will now be looking to further success with England in the summer at the Euros in Germany, where he will have a key role to play for Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions aim to win a first major trophy since 1966.