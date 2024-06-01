Carlo Ancelotti reveals how he will celebrate Champions League victory

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how he will celebrate after leading Real Madrid to another Champions League trophy as they continue their dominance of European football.

Los Blancos added a 15th Champions League to their already overflowing trophy cabinet as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite being heavy underdogs coming into the contest, the German side took the game by the collar as they burst out of the traps in the first half.

Using their pace and counterattacking prowess, Dortmund cut through the Real Madrid defence on several occasions but squandered each chance that they created.

They were made to regret this wastefulness after just over an hour when Dani Carvajal found the back of the net with a firm header from a corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Toni Kroos caps off his illustrious career with another Champions League trophy
(Video) Watch Nacho lead Real Madrid players in lifting the Champions League at Wembley
2024 UEFA Champions League final highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. then scored his side second minutes later, finishing into the far corner after being played through one on one by Jude Bellingham.

Speaking after the contest, Ancelotti hailed his side’s performance and stated, “This is a dream that continues.”

When asked how he would celebrate the victory the Italian manager simply stated, “A cigar. And Cibeles”.

Despite his unprecedented success in European football Ancelotti seems as ambitious as ever to keep winning major silverware with Real Madrid.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.