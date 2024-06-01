Carlo Ancelotti reveals how he will celebrate Champions League victory

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how he will celebrate after leading Real Madrid to another Champions League trophy as they continue their dominance of European football.

Los Blancos added a 15th Champions League to their already overflowing trophy cabinet as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite being heavy underdogs coming into the contest, the German side took the game by the collar as they burst out of the traps in the first half.

Using their pace and counterattacking prowess, Dortmund cut through the Real Madrid defence on several occasions but squandered each chance that they created.

They were made to regret this wastefulness after just over an hour when Dani Carvajal found the back of the net with a firm header from a corner.

Vinicius Jr. then scored his side second minutes later, finishing into the far corner after being played through one on one by Jude Bellingham.

Speaking after the contest, Ancelotti hailed his side’s performance and stated, “This is a dream that continues.”

When asked how he would celebrate the victory the Italian manager simply stated, “A cigar. And Cibeles”.

Despite his unprecedented success in European football Ancelotti seems as ambitious as ever to keep winning major silverware with Real Madrid.