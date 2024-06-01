UEFA Champions League finals are notoriously razor thin close, with the last four finals being settled by just the 1-0 score line. And the first half between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid was no different.

Dortmund were the better of the two sides by far in the first half, registering 1.68 expected goals compared to 0.09 for Real Madrid.

However, Los Blancos, like they always do, found a way to come back and they currently lead the German outfit 2-0.

But with the first half being goalless, Kai Havertz is the only player in the past five years to score a first half goal in the UEFA Champions League final.

Incredible Champions League final stat involving Arsenal star Kai Havertz

??| Kai Havertz is the ONLY player to score a first-half goal in the Champions League final in the last FIVE seasons. ?? [@Squawka] pic.twitter.com/6tXtV99PDb — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 1, 2024

The goal itself was of course for Chelsea in their clash against fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League competition.

Nowadays, Havertz represents Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal, but his goal for the Blues still stands as the last first half goal to be scored in a Champions League final.

The 24-year-old will have hopes of getting his current team Arsenal to a Champions League final next season; the Gunners bowed out of the competition in the quarter-final stage last season.