Chelsea in final stages of talks to land 26-year-old as Maresca’s first signing

Chelsea are closing in on the capture of the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, but it seems that the Blues have beaten them to his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently in the final stages of negotiations to sign the English defender and they are clear favourites to complete the deal.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, negotiations at final stages. Newcastle have been working on Tosin deal for weeks but #CFC now clear favorites, cautious until it’s sealed. Tosin to be first signing for Enzo Maresca, if all goes to plans. pic.twitter.com/G50wL6gwy3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024

The 26-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer and the Blues will certainly benefit from his arrival. They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva. The Brazilian has been a key player for Chelsea over the years and he will have to be replaced adequately.

Signing a quality Premier League defender like Adarabioyo on a free transfer represents an excellent bargain. Chelsea will have to comply with the financial regulations this summer and they cannot afford to overspend on signings. They will have to be diligent about the transfer business and signing a quality player on a free transfer seems like a masterstroke.

Newcastle wanted to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Meanwhile, the development will come as a major blow to Newcastle, who were hoping to sign the 26-year-old defender as a partner for Sven Botman. Newcastle have looked vulnerable defensively and they could have used a quality defender this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they switch their attention towards other targets now. The Magpies will have to improve their defensive unit this summer if they want to do well next season and push for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo will look to make his mark at Chelsea next season and help them push for trophies. He will look to compete at the highest level and Chelsea could certainly provide him with that platform.