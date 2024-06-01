Chelsea in final stages of talks to land 26-year-old as Maresca’s first signing

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are closing in on the capture of the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, but it seems that the Blues have beaten them to his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently in the final stages of negotiations to sign the English defender and they are clear favourites to complete the deal.

The 26-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer and the Blues will certainly benefit from his arrival. They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva. The Brazilian has been a key player for Chelsea over the years and he will have to be replaced adequately.

Signing a quality Premier League defender like Adarabioyo on a free transfer represents an excellent bargain. Chelsea will have to comply with the financial regulations this summer and they cannot afford to overspend on signings. They will have to be diligent about the transfer business and signing a quality player on a free transfer seems like a masterstroke.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United named as frontrunners to sign 24-year-old Bayern Munich star
Man City make decision on the future of six-time Premier League winning player
Everton release statement regarding takeover agreement with 777 Partners

Newcastle wanted to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Meanwhile, the development will come as a major blow to Newcastle, who were hoping to sign the 26-year-old defender as a partner for Sven Botman. Newcastle have looked vulnerable defensively and they could have used a quality defender this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they switch their attention towards other targets now. The Magpies will have to improve their defensive unit this summer if they want to do well next season and push for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo will look to make his mark at Chelsea next season and help them push for trophies. He will look to compete at the highest level and Chelsea could certainly provide him with that platform.

More Stories Tosin Adarabioyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.