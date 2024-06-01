Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville according to reports.

Summerville scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 43 Championship appearances for Daniel Farke’s side last season, but it wasn’t enough as Leeds missed out on promotion.

Despite finishing third and amassing 90 points, the Whites lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley to consign them to another season in England’s second tier.

Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Summerville

Having missed out on promotion Leeds reportedly face the prospect of having to sell some of their talented players to help ease financial pressure on the club, with Summerville a prime candidate to depart if the right offer comes in.

The winger arrived at Leeds from Feyenoord as a youngster in 2020 and went into the club’s under-21 side before progressing to the first team.

The Dutchman won’t be short of suitors in the upcoming window, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed two of England’s biggest clubs have been tracking the 22-year-old.

??? Chelsea and Liverpool are still keeping close eye to Crysencio Summerville situation at Leeds United. Both clubs have been monitoring him this season and showing interest in the recent weeks. Nothing advanced yet but talks for Dutch winger are expected to begin soon. pic.twitter.com/Q8SytU86Gz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024

Romano took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea and Liverpool are still keeping close eye to Crysencio Summerville situation at Leeds United.

“Both clubs have been monitoring him this season and showing interest in the recent weeks.

“Nothing advanced yet but talks for Dutch winger are expected to begin soon.

Chelsea are well stocked in the wide areas with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling in their ranks, not to mention the impending arrival of South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in 2025.

A move to Liverpool might make more sense, with the Reds believed to be in the market for a wide player, and with a reported value of £30m Summerville would represent good value for money.

Liverpool also reportedly hold an interest in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and it’s important the club back new boss Arne Slot in the summer window.

Whatever happens it would appear unlikely that Summerville will be playing Championship football at Elland road next season.