Exclusive: Chelsea ace in demand as Mourinho makes move to Fenerbahce

Now that Jose Mourinho has agreed on a two-year deal with an option for a further year at Fenerbache, one out of favour Chelsea ace could well be joining him this summer.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Mourinho’s transfer plans, the Turkish Super Lig giants are ready to join the race to sign Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma, where he was taken by the Special One.

Though there is definitely interest in the Belgian hit-man, it must be remembered that negotiations have not yet started, simply because Mourinho will want to get settled in Turkey before talks can begin.

Romelu Lukaku could join Jose Mourinho in Turkey

It’s also worth pointing out that the striker is very much in demand, despite Chelsea’s insistence on any interested parties meeting the player’s hefty release clause of around £38m/€45m.

Clubs from Serie A, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League are all circling, and they may have the edge on Fenerbahce who, it’s understood, do not want to pay the full amount of Lukaku’s release clause.

Should the player want to stay in Italy, then another of the managers that he’s previously worked with, Antonio Conte, is believed to want him to lead the line at Napoli.

He would certainly be the ideal replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is set to leave the Partnopei this summer.

Saudi treble-winners, Al-Ahli are keen for him to join their ranks, whilst Al-Ittihad will likely get in on the act if, as expected, Karim Benzema leaves the club.

Effectively, any decision from the player will either be based on sporting merit or money.

If he’s more interested in the former then he stays in Europe, but if the latter is more appealing to his sensibilities, then an experience in the Saudi Pro League will be the next stop in his career.