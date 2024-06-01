Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on securing his services and a report from TEAMtalk claims that bidding for the French attacker will start from £60 million. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to break the bank for him in the coming weeks.

Olise has established himself as one of the finest young attackers in the league and he scored 10 goals and picked up six assists in the Premier League this season. Despite missing half the season due to an injury, the Frenchman impressed with his displays during the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating Manchester United to his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Eagles. It is no secret that Chelsea need more quality in the wide areas. They need someone who can chip in with goals and creativity. Players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have been quite underwhelming since joining the club.

Michael Olise will improve Chelsea and Man United

Chelsea will need to bring an upgrades if they want to bounce back strongly next year. A club of their status should be pushing for major trophies and competing in the Champions League. Signing the 22-year-old French winger will certainly help them improve in the final third.

Similarly, Manchester United need quality attackers as well. Players like Antony and Jadon Sancho have been underwhelming additions for the Red Devils and they need more quality in the wide areas. Olise would be a superb acquisition for them. He is well settled in England and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. The right sided winger is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well.

He could be attracted to the idea of joining big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea if the opportunity presents itself.