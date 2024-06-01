Club now ready to pay £100m for Newcastle United man

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is in high demand after his impressive season.

The Magpies finished in seventh place in a disappointing season for the club after failing to match the success of previous season when they qualified for the Champions League.

However, one thing was constant and that was the performance of the Brazilian international Bruno last season.

He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League in 37 appearances for Eddie Howe’s team.

There has been a lot of speculation about his future at the club since his release clause of £100million is valid until the end of June.

The Newcastle fans would be hoping nobody activates that release clause and they keep him at St. James’ Park for a long time.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal are both reportedly interested in the services of the midfielder.

According to HITC Football journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are not preparing for the exit of the Brazilian midfielder and they feel he will stay at the club.

However, he mentions the threat of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who are capable of activating his release clause.

“Newcastle are not welcoming interest in Bruno, but they can’t stop it if someone pays his release clause,” he told Geordie Boot Boys.

“I still think PSG are the big threat. Do they pay £100million? You wouldn’t rule it out.

“Newcastle are very confident that Bruno Guimaraes will be at St James’ Park next season, but without European football, that’s another slight issue.”

In order to continue their project, Newcastle need Bruno to stay at the club.

He is one of their most important players along with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Losing Bruno would be a huge blow to Newcastle United

The former Lyon midfielder has shown what it takes to perform consistently at the top level and PSG are well aware of his talents having faced the Brazilian midfielder twice this season.

PSG’s persistent pursuit is causing concern as the transfer window approaches, despite Newcastle’s optimism that none of Guimaraes’ English top flight admirers are willing to pay £100 million for his services and guarantee Howe that his lucky charm will not be going anywhere.

Guimaraes played in 50 games for the Magpies in the 2023–24 season, tallying 10 assists and seven goals across all competitions.