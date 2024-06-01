£60m-rated Crystal Palace star to hold talks with fellow London club

Tottenham Hotspur are set to initiate discussions with Crystal Palace regarding the potential signing of talented attacker Eberechi Eze.

According to an exclusive report by FootballTransfers, these talks are expected to commence within the next two weeks. Eze, who has been in stellar form, anticipates that Crystal Palace will honour a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to depart this summer if a suitable offer is received.

Eze, who is currently training with the England squad for Euro 2024, is open to a move across London to join Spurs. He has been assured that if Tottenham meet Crystal Palace’s asking price: approximately £60 million; the club will not stand in his way. This figure, effectively serving as an unofficial release clause, underlines the high value Palace places on the 25-year-old playmaker.

Despite Eze’s openness to a transfer, he will not force a move. Instead, he relies on the club’s commitment to the agreement made, emphasising mutual respect between player and club.

Eberechi Eze has been in outstanding form for Crystal Palace

Under the guidance of new Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Eze has been in exceptional form. He has contributed nine goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances, playing a pivotal role in Palace’s strong finish to the season. This outstanding individual performance has not gone unnoticed, with top clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea also reportedly considering bids for the versatile attacking midfielder.

Eze’s dynamic presence on the field, his ability to create opportunities, and his knack for scoring have made him a highly sought-after player in the current transfer market. Tottenham, looking to bolster their attacking options, see Eze as an ideal candidate to improve their squad.

Palace are eyeing a move for Daichi Kamada with Eze being linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, heading into his first full season with the club, is keen to retain Eze’s services. He views Eze as a crucial component of his strategy for the upcoming season. However, Palace’s firm stance on the £60 million valuation indicates their willingness to negotiate only if their financial demands are met.

Meanwhile, Palace are close to securing Daichi Kamada, a 27-year-old free agent, potentially as a replacement for Eze or his teammate Michael Olise.

Reports from The Standard suggest that Kamada, who previously worked with Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, is likely to accept Palace’s contract offer after failing to agree on terms with Lazio.