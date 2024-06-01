Daniele De Rossi complimented on Roma start by fellow club legend

Francesco Totti has complimented Daniele De Rossi for his ‘positive’ start to life as Roma manager.

The two former Italy internationals are Roma legends after making over 1,400 appearances for the club combined during their playing days.

Totti spent his entire career with the Giallorossi, scoring 307 goals across all competitions and helping them win the 2000/01 Serie A title. De Rossi, meanwhile, spent just six months away from Roma with Boca Juniors at the end of his career and won two Coppa Italia titles with the club.

The latter was installed as Roma head coach in January following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

Despite only being initially appointed until the end of the season, De Rossi quickly turned Roma’s fortunes around, leading them to the Europa League semi-finals and sixth place in Serie A. As a result, it’s understood the 40-year-old will sign a new deal to keep him in the dugout until 2027.

Totti praises De Rossi’s start to life in charge of Roma

De Rossi’s effect as Roma boss has not gone unnoticed by former teammate and fellow club legend Totti, who has sung the praises of the ex-midfielder.

“De Rossi has had a positive journey,” Totti told TV Play (via Football Italia). “Also, because when you enter the season halfway through, it’s never easy. But he was good at changing course. He wasn’t able to achieve what we all hoped for. But in the end, he had a good season.”

Roma’s strong season was fuelled by the goals of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, who scored 37 times combined across all competitions in 2023/24. The latter also enjoyed a productive campaign on the creative front, providing 10 assists for his teammates.

“Positive season for Lukaku and Dybala, even if us Roma fans hoped to be able to get to the end and get another final. We’re happy like this and we’re thinking about next year,” Totti said of the attacking duo.