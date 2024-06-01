Defender planning to leave Leeds United after Euro 2024

Max Wober is set to leave Leeds United this summer, but will delay any decision regarding his future until after Euro 2024.

The 26-year-old joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan last summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship and impressed at the German club.

It’s now understood Gladbach want to make Wober’s loan permanent, but that there is still work for them to do when it comes to meeting Leeds’ asking price.

Foals sporting director Roland Virkus recently said: “We are in talks with everyone involved, of course, we would like to keep Max with us. But the demands are extremely high.”

Wober delays decision on future until after Euro 2024

Wober’s form in the Bundesliga this season — making 25 appearances and playing over 2,000 minutes — has earned him a place in Austria’s squad for the European Championships this summer.

The 23-time international’s focus is now solely on helping Austria make good on their ‘dark horse’ tag in Germany this summer. In fact, the centre-back has even instructed his agent not to contact him about potential offers until the tournament is concluded.

“My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros”, Wober told Austrian outlet Kleine Zeitung. “But it’s the way it is now.

“I’ve told my agent that he doesn’t need to call me or tell me anything for the next four weeks.

“I want to play the European Championships now. After that, we’ll see where it goes.”

On the importance of making the most of this summer’s international commitments, Wober added: “The Euros are a career highlight for me. My first international match and my first Champions League game are only topped by the European Championship.

“If I get to play, I want to enjoy it 100 per cent.”