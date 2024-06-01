2024 UEFA Champions League final highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for a record-enhancing 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in Saturday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Dortmund were the better side in the first half and came very close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions.

Karim Adeyemi spurned a golden one-on-one chance before Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

But Madrid took their chances after the interval.

Dani Carvajal headed them ahead from a Toni Kroos corner in the 74th minute.

Vinicius Junior then put the game to bed nine minutes later after being set up by Jude Bellingham.

Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

Madrid have now won as many Champions League/European Cup titles as all of England’s clubs combined.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants – who also conquered Europe in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022 – now have eight more titles than AC Milan, who are Europe’s second most successful club.

Most Champions League/European Cup titles of all time