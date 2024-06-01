Gareth Bale believes Real Madrid could ‘comfortably’ win their Champions League final clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The two sides lock horns at Wembley on Saturday evening, with Los Blancos going in search of a record 15th title and sixth in 11 years, while Dortmund are aiming for a first triumph since 1997.

While it’s no surprise to see Real Madrid here given their dominance in this competition — not to mention losing just one La Liga match all season — Dortmund have upset the odds, beating the likes of PSG and Atletico Madrid despite only finishing fifth in the Bundesliga.

Die Schwarzgelben‘s run has been built on a strong defensive record, posting tournament-highs for goals conceded per match (0.8) and clean sheets (6).

Even so, former Real Madrid forward Bale — who scored three Champions League final goals for the Spanish giants — still believes it could be a ‘comfortable’ victory for his old club.

“I obviously think Real Madrid will win, and possibly comfortably,” Bale said (via talkSPORT).

“Just having that experience of being there so many times, having the experience in the squad of older and younger players – they are a very complete team and it’s difficult to break them down.

“Football has funny things happen so you can obviously never say never, but I believe Real Madrid will come out on top.”

Bale backs Vinicius Jr to make the difference

Bale enjoyed a glittering period in the Spanish capital, coming up with defining moments to help Real Madrid win five Champions League titles, alongside three La Liga crowns and a Copa del Rey.

It’s safe to say the Welshman knows a thing or two about what it takes to get over the line in big matches.

So, who will make the difference for Real Madrid this time?

“My man of the match? Vinicius Jr,” Bale stated.

The stats certainly back Bale’s prediction, with Vinicius Jr hitting 23 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season, including five strikes in the Champions League — only Erling Haaland (6), Antoine Griezmann (6), Kylian Mbappe (8) and Harry Kane (8) have scored more.