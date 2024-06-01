Edin Terzic believes Borussia Dortmund’s defensive record could make the difference in their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

Die Schwarzgelben face Los Blancos at Wembley on Saturday in their first Champions League final since losing to German rivals Bayern Munich in the same stadium back in 2013.

However, after only managing a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga, Dortmund are huge underdogs against a side gunning for a record 15th Champions League title — and a sixth in 11 years.

Even so, Dortmund will take great heart from their defensive record in this season’s tournament, with no team keeping more than their six clean sheets. Their 0.8 goals conceded per match is also a tournament-best, level with Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

It’s this ability to keep things tight at the back why Terzic heads to Wembley convinced that BVB can cause another upset.

“A final is not there just to be played, but to be won.” Terzic told reporters (via Get Football News Germany).

“We are the team that has the most clean sheets. That was one of the keys to the final. We certainly weren’t in top form in September, but now we’re a completely different team.”

Terzic ‘convinced’ Dortmund will match Real Madrid

Few are backing Dortmund against an illustrious Real Madrid side jam-packed with Champions League-winning experience.

However, the German side — who last won this competition back in 1997 — have already upset the odds on multiple occasions to reach this stage, beating the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG in the knockout rounds after finishing above AC Milan, Newcastle and PSG in an incredibly difficult group.

Terzic certainly has confidence in his side’s ability to go toe-to-toe with Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“A lot of anticipation, a lot of desire,” he said. “We are so convinced that we will put on a good game on Saturday.”