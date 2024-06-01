“Talks are advanced” – Fabrizio Romano has exciting update for West Ham fans

Unlike last year when West Ham had gone into the week of the first game of the season without a single signing, it appears that the East Londoners are getting their business done early this summer.

Although Tim Steidten did end up landing James Ward-Prowse, Mo Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Dinos Mavropanos, things might have been less fraught had the club tied up any deals earlier in the window.

It does seem that the Hammers have learned their lesson from that experience, as they have already been involved in two deals, and the 2023/24 Premier League season only concluded a fortnight ago.

West Ham scouting Luis Guilherme

Unlike previous years, it appears that Brazil has become the focus of their attentions.

Known for producing a string of players that have gone on to have hugely successful careers in Europe, Brazilian stars are often available for a fraction of the price of their European counterparts.

Given their skill set too, it’s no wonder that clubs come calling if a decent player emerges.

Palmeiras have already sold Endrick to Real Madrid, the player joining Los Blancos in July, and Chelsea have an agreement with the club for Estevao Willian, known as ‘Messinho.’

The third incredible youngster on their books, Luis Guilherme, looks to be heading to East London.

“West Ham are pulling out all the stops this summer already, and talks are advanced with Palmeiras’ brilliant 18-year-old, Luis Guilherme,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“In Brazil, however, you always have to be careful until the deal is sealed, even when it seems that talks are going very well.

“A deal for Fabricio Bruno was all done with the Hammers too, but it’s collapsing now because of an issue with personal terms.”

With the Julen Lopetegui era just beginning at the London Stadium, if this is the standard of player that the Hammers are now targeting, the supporters can get very excited indeed.

Although he is just 18 years of age, he is very highly-rated, and will surely give West Ham that little bit of ‘Joga Bonito’ that all Brazilians bring to their game.