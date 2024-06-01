Maurizio Sarri has rejected the chance to manage Leicester City as he awaits better offers, according to reports.

Sarri left his post at Lazio back in March after nearly three years in charge following a reported deteriorating relationship between him and his players.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since and is understood to be in no hurry to pick his next managerial adventure.

According to Sportitalia (via Football Italia), Sarri has been approached by Leicester as a possible replacement for Enzo Maresca, who is on the verge of being announced as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at Chelsea.

Sarri rejects Leicester opportunity

Despite Leicester winning promotion back to the Premier League under Maresca, it’s understood Sarri has no interest in joining the Foxes.

Instead, he is willing to wait for more exciting opportunities and has also been linked to the likes of Fiorentina, Bologna and Panathinaikos.

Sarri would certainly have brought plenty of pedigree to the King Power Stadium, with the former banker 34 years into his managerial career.

During that time, he’s taken charge of some massive clubs, including Napoli, Juventus and Chelsea, winning the Europa League and reaching an EFL Cup final with the latter.

It could be a difficult return to the English top flight for Leicester, who are facing the prospect of a points deduction anywhere in the region of six to 15 points due to financial breaches, according to the Telegraph.