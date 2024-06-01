Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe share Champions League Golden Boot as Jude Bellingham tops assists rankings

Harry Kane may have failed to win a team trophy during his first season with Bayern Munich but he has ended the 2023/24 campaign as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Kane scored eight goals in 12 UCL games for Bayern this season.

That tally saw the former Tottenham star finish tied with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot.

The 2023/24 edition of the Champions League concluded on Saturday night as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

Vinicius Junior scored Madrid’s second goal of the final but still finished two strikes below Kane and Mbappe.

Champions League 2023/24 Top Scorers

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 8 goals in 12 games

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 8 goals in 12 games

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 6 goals in 9 games

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 6 goals in 10 games

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) – 6 goals in 10 games

Kane also provided four Champions League assists for Bayern this term, while Mbappe did not make any.

But it was another England international who finished top of the assists chart.

Jude Bellingham produced his fifth UCL assist of the season when he set up Vinicius for Madrid’s second goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dortmund.

Bellingham finished joint top in the assists rankings alongside Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer did not register an assist in Saturday’s final.

But he did provide security staff with some assistance by tackling a pitch invader.

Champions League 2023/24 Most Assists