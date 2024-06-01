Ibrahima Konate opens up on Liverpool future after PSG links

Ibrahima Konate has commented on his Liverpool future after being heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart Anfield after an incredible nine years at the club, Liverpool fans will be expecting some big changes to the squad.

The first of which will be the arrival of Arne Slot as the Feyenoord boss attempts to fill the big void left behind by the German coach.

The 45-year-old manager has the advantage of taking over a squad which has already been reinforced with young talented players alongside more experienced veterans.

But there have been some slight question marks raised around the future of some of these ageing stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Merseyside is defender Konate who reportedly has admirers in PSG.

Speaking in an interview with RMC Sport via the Metro, the French international reaffirmed that his future remains with Liverpool.

‘I’m happy at Liverpool so my head is there. I don’t even think about it. I am focused on the pitch and the Euros this summer,’ he said.

‘There is a little story with PSG but I made my own. I played at Sochaux, then Leipzig before Liverpool. I am happy there and I am not paying too much attention.’