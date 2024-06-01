Jose Mourinho reveals why Jadon Sancho struggled at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has given his opinion on why he believes Jadon Sancho could not succeed at Old Trafford after his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

The England winger was one of the hottest prospects in world football after an incredible 2020/21 season in the yellow and black of Dortmund.

His impressive form secured him a £73 million move to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ with many regarding the deal as an absolute steal for the Red Devils.

Unfortunately, like many other players who made the move to Manchester United for similar fees, Sancho struggled to find his feet with many questioning whether this was the same player they saw tear it up in the Bundesliga.

After inconsistent performances led to him being left on the sidelines more and more often, it all came to a head last summer when the English winger was completely left out of the squad to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

After Erik ten Hag hinted at a lack of intensity in training being the reason for his absence in his post-match interview, Sancho fired back with a social media post much to the shock of many fans.

The 24-year-old was essentially exiled from the squad as a result and on loan to his old club Dortmund in January.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, Mourinho gave his thoughts on his situation at Old Trafford, shifting responsibility onto Ten Hag’s shoulders.

‘Sometimes they have the talent but they don’t have the mindset that you want from players.’ He told TNT Sports via the Metro.

‘For sure, the kid made mistakes but for sure, also, his manager could not get the best out of it.’