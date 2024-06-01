Man United star set to sign £80k-a-week deal with the club after the Euros

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is all set to sign a new contract with the club in the coming months.

The 19-year-old has already agreed to a deal in principle with the Premier League giants but he will put pen to paper on the new contract when he returns from the European championships later this summer. Mainoo has been named in England’s provisional squad for the Euros and he is expected to make the cut when Gareth Southgate names his final squad in the next few days as well.

Mainoo has been an important first-team player for Manchester United this season and the 19-year-old has impressed with his maturity and performances. According to a report from Daily Star, Manchester United will reward him for his progress and performances this season and they are set to quadruple his wages. The player will earn around £80,000-a-week with his new contract.

Kobbie Mainoo has earned himself a bumper new deal at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo could be a star for Man United

That shows how highly the player is rated within the club. Manchester United hierarchy are keen to hold on to a talent like him and they will hope that he can fulfil his potential with them. There is no doubt that he has been one of the best young midfielders in the league this season.

The 19-year-old has put in outstanding performances against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City this season. He will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club in the coming seasons. The Manchester United fans will be delighted to see that the club are working to secure his long-term future.

Manchester United will be hoping to return to the top of English football once again and they need to hold onto players like Mainoo if they want to compete with the best teams.

