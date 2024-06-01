Exclusive: “Crucial weekend” for Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid says Romano

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, and Kylian Mbappe is likely to be an interested spectator.

It’s long been contended that he will sign for Los Blancos this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, his home for the past seven years.

The Frenchman has remained tight-lipped throughout the past few months despite rumours of his impending move filling the column inches.

Real’s push towards another Champions League title has arguably had something to do with the announcement being delayed, though clearly there is no real rush if both sides are known to have agreed on his contract.

Kylian Mbappe set to be unveiled by Real Madrid

It appears that the waiting could soon be over, however.

“It’s a crucial weekend for the Kylian Mbappe deal because Real Madrid are working on everything in terms of an announcement being made after the Champions League final,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Let me confirm one crucial point from Real Madrid sources and also sources close to the player… the message on his salary is very clear. Kylian Mbappe’s fixed salary will be absolutely in the same range as other stars at the club like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr.

“It will not be anywhere close to the salary he had on the table from Madrid two years ago. That’s absolutely confirmed.

“Of course what’s going to make the difference is his image rights. He will own a good part of the image rights in the agreement, but don’t forget the signing fee of over €100m, split over the five years of his contract.

“We are just waiting on the formal steps and then guys, it’s gonna be time for the big reveal.”

Either the announcement will just add to the fervour in the Spanish capital if Real have brought home another title, or it will lift the squad and the supporters after a devastating defeat.

From Mbappe’s point of view, either way it’s a win-win.

He will join a team who won the Spanish top-flight with ease last season, Jude Bellingham becoming the surprise of the campaign after going on an epic goalscoring spree as soon as he pulled the famous white shirt on.

Club stalwarts such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continued playing to their usual high standard, and Thibaut Courtois’ injury allowed Andriy Lunin to come to the fore.

With Mbappe leading the line next season alongside the likes of Vini Jr., Real will have genuine power, pace and creativity up front.

They’ll be hard to beat given just how well equipped their front line will be, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club get themselves to yet another Champions League final in 12 months time.