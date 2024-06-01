Leeds United squad is set to go through a major overhaul in the summer.

After failing to qualify for the Premier League, the Whites will be making a number of changes to their squad.

Their players are attracting the attention of some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, the underperforming players are set to be offloaded by the club as Daniel Farke prepares for another attempt to get promoted to the top flight of England.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

However, according to Leeds Live, three players are set to leave the club and they have played for the last time for Farke’s team.

Manchester City academy product Ian Poveda has played for the last time for Leeds United, as per the report.

He failed to impress during his stint at Elland Road and he has no future at the club.

After joining the club as a free agent, the player has failed to make his mark in the Championship.

Secondly, defender Cody Drameh, who spent the season on loan at Birmingham City, will be shown the exit door by Farke.

He has found it difficult to deliver the early promise he showed in his career and now his future lies away from the Championship club.

Leeds United are set to make big changes

Poveda and Drameh are out of contract in the summer and they have no future at the club.

Lastly, Lewis Bate has failed to break into the Leeds United team and he will be let go by the club in the summer.

The former Chelsea player has played his last game for the Whites already and he would be a part of the group of players that are set to be offloaded.