Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Liverpool could be handed a transfer boost in the pursuit of the Ghanaian attacker with West Ham willing to reduce the asking price.

The winger is reportedly valued at £85 million, but the Hammers are willing to sell him for a more reasonable price because of the fiasco surrounding Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian was expected to be sold for a substantial amount of money this summer, but he is in danger of being handed a lengthy ban because of his involvement in illegal betting.

West Ham are already missing out on a substantial amount of money from the Paqueta sale and therefore they could be more open to negotiating the asking price for Kudus. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. The 23-year-old could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for them.

The attacker is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will chip in with goals and assists. Kudus has picked up 14 goals and six assists in all competitions this season and he has that attributes to develop into a top class player for Liverpool.

Mohammed Kudus could replace Salah at Liverpool

The Reds are likely to lose Mohamed Salah when his contract expires next season and they will need to plan his succession. Kudus could be the ideal replacement for the Egyptian international.

Liverpool will need to improve their squad if they want to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the coming seasons and signing a talented young player like Kudus could prove to be the right decision. He has the quality to thrive at the highest level, and he will look to make his mark at Liverpool if the transfer goes through.

A move to Liverpool will allow him to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons, and the player is likely to be excited about the idea of joining them.