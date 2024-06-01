Not many players would want to leave Manchester City this summer as they won the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row.

Players have won trophies almost every season at the Etihad Stadium and they have enjoyed a highly successful spell under manager Pep Guardiola.

City never stop the players who want to leave the club as seen with former players like Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to a report from ESPN, the Sky Blues will not stand in the way of goalkeeper Ederson if he wants to leave the club amid rumours of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

If the player expresses his desire for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, the club will not deny him a move.

It said: “Ederson has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), but City are not actively looking to part with him and offers will only be considered if the Brazil international makes it clear he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium.”

Ederson is still among the finest in the world at what he does, so it seems extremely doubtful that Guardiola would be thrilled to lose him, even though Stefan Ortega has performed admirably as Ederson’s deputy this season.

Given the Brazilian’s significance to Guardiola’s team, his future is emerging as one of the most interesting topics to follow this summer.

Man City cannot afford to lose Ederson

Replacing the Brazilian international goalkeeper Ederson, one of the best in the world of football, would not be simple.

In addition, he had an outstanding 2023–24 campaign and played a crucial role in City’s Premier League title win.

However, the situation would alter if Ederson asked to be moved.

The goalkeeper has contributed to Man City’s six Premier League title wins and one Champions League triumph.