Manchester United are keen on signing the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old central defender has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances and Manchester United have already met with the player’s representatives with regards to a summer move.

The defender has a £68 million release clause in his contract, but Sporting CP are willing to sanction his departure for a fee of around £35 million as per Express. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that they will need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer. Raphael Varane has decided to part ways with the club and he will have to be replaced adequately. Diomande could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Liverpool keen on Ousmane Diomande

However, they are not the only English club keen on signing him, and they will face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The Reds need to bring in defensive reinforcements as well, especially with Joel Matip now a free agent. It remains to be seen which of the two English clubs manage to win the race for Diomande.

The reported £35 million asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. He could develop into a top class Premier League defender and justify the investment in the near future.

Both clubs will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies next year. They have looked vulnerable defensively in recent months.

The opportunity to join Manchester United or Liverpool will be quite attractive for the young defender and the 20-year-old will hope to join a big club this summer.