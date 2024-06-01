Man United’s Mason Greenwood set for summer tug-of-war as potential new club emerges

After an horrific period in his personal life, Man United ace, Mason Greenwood has rebuilt his professional career abroad with La Liga side, Getafe.

The 22-year-old former England international has been so good for the South Madrid-based side that he even won their Player of the Year award.

Being out of the public eye has undoubtedly had a positive effect on the player, both personally and professionally, and it would appear that a significant enough amount of time has passed since his well publicised problems that clubs now feel comfortable in approaching him.

When all is said and done, football clubs appear to tend to turn a blind eye to certain off-field activities, as it could be argued that all they care about is if a player does the job on the pitch.

Mason Greenwood is in demand

Once that stops happening, they they’re of little use, and any manager worth his salt wouldn’t then dream of picking him.

For Greenwood, he continued to let his feet do the talking throughout the 2023/24 campaign, and now he’s at the stage when he could, potentially, reap the rewards for that talent.

According to The Sun, Italian giants Juventus are just the latest team to join a long line of suitors that included Barcelona, and it would appear that the Bianconeri have moved to the head of the queue for his services.

Getafe are known to want to keep him, but it’s believed that they could only afford a loan deal, whilst Man United’s preference is for the player to leave the club permanently.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his position perfectly clear, and even if Greenwood comes good elsewhere, upholding the good name of Man United is something that Sir Jim would appear to deem more important and seems particularly proud of.