Man United named as frontrunners to sign 24-year-old Bayern Munich star

Signing a centre-back is being widely reported as the priority for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are set to lose Raphael Varane this summer and the future of defenders like Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof remains uncertain.

Due to fitness issues this season, Lisandro Martinez was sidelined for lengthy spells that hampered the season for Erik ten Hag and his team.

In order to address their issues, they are in the market actively looking for a new defender.

One of their targets is Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, the former Ajax defender who has already played under Ten Hag.

According to TodoFichajes, Man United and Bayern Munich are in contact for the transfer of the Dutch international.

The Red Devils have been named as the main candidate to sign the Bayern defender this summer.

After finishing third in the Bundesliga and failing to reach the Champions League final, Bayern are not satisfied with the performance of the 24-year-old centre-back.

As per the report, the Bavarians are in talks with the Premier League club and they will allow him to leave the club for a fee of £42.5m.

After starting only 16 games in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, De Ligt lost his place in the starting line-up to Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae.

Ten Hag would be delighted to secure the services of the defender who was the captain of his Ajax team back in 2019.

Together, the Dutch defender and manager won the domestic double and reached the Champions League semifinal.

Bayern Munich defender can sort out Man United defense

De Ligt was impressive for Bayern towards the end of the season and his performances against Arsenal and Real Madrid in the Champions League should encourage the Red Devils.

He would be a fine addition to their defensive department who struggled to keep clean sheets on a regular basis in 2023-24.

The Red Devils conceded 58 goals in the Premier League and finished with a negative goal difference.

Improving their defense this summer is vital for their hopes of competing for trophies in the future.