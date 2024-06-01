Man United turn to Spanish manager as they look Erik ten Hag replacement

According to reports, Manchester United have contacted former Barcelona manager Xavi to see if he would be interested in taking Erik ten Hag’s spot the next season.

Xavi’s contract was terminated just one month after he decided to reverse his earlier decision to stand down due to a dispute with club president Joan Laporta about the transfer strategy.

German manager Hansi Flick has taken the Spanish manager’s job at Camp Nou.

Man Utd have made an “informal” offer for the Spain icon, according to AS, given the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future as the manager of the club.

A number of names have been linked to the top position at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are expected to make a decision soon on their current manager.

Ten Hag could be sacked by the club despite winning the FA Cup and finishing his second season at the club with his second trophy.

Thomas Tuchel, who recently left Bayern Munich has been linked with the Man United job while Mauricio Pochettino, who parted ways with Chelsea after the end of the season is also among the candidates being considered.

England coach Gareth Southgate has also been widely linked with the Old Trafford job.

However, Xavi has emerged as the new name after the Spaniard was ousted by Barcelona.

In his 142 games in command of Barcelona, he won 89 of them, and in the 2022–2023 season, his team won both the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga.

He subsequently led them to the Champions League quarterfinals and to second position in the league this season, behind Real Madrid.

Man United need a new manager at the club

Ten Hag finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season and bottom of the Champions League group.

Despite winning the FA Cup, his team’s league form was highly disappointing and the Red Devils ended the season with a negative goal difference.

It is difficult to see him retain his position as the manager of Man United next season due to his failure of improving the players and developing a proper playing style.