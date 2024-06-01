Anthony Martial, once the most expensive teenager in football history, is at a career crossroads. Signed by Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 for a fee potentially rising to £58 million, Martial’s transfer was a significant investment in youth, talent, and potential.

However, after nine years with the Red Devils, his journey at Old Trafford has come to an end, with the club deciding not to renew his contract, leaving the 28-year-old Frenchman as a free agent this summer.

Martial’s career at Manchester United has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Despite showing glimpses of brilliance and talent, consistency and fitness issues plagued his tenure.

In his debut season, Martial made an immediate impact, scoring a stunning goal against Liverpool, which endeared him to the fans and set high expectations. Over the years, he became one of the club’s highest earners, reflecting the faith placed in his abilities.

However, Martial struggled to secure a regular starting spot, especially under different managers who had varying tactical preferences. His recent seasons were particularly challenging.

Under the current manager, Erik ten Hag, Martial found himself increasingly sidelined, making only 13 Premier League appearances last season. The Frenchman will end his Manchester United career with 90 goals in 317 games.

Anthony Martial’s next move

As Martial seeks to rejuvenate his career, several clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services. A return to Ligue 1 appears to be the most probable path, with both Lyon and Marseille reportedly keen on signing the forward, per Sky Sports.

A move to Lyon would be particularly poignant, as it would see Martial return to the club where he began his career, having joined their academy at the age of 14.

Marseille, another top Ligue 1 contender, presents a competitive option where Martial could play a significant role in their attacking lineup alongside fellow former Premier League striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Additionally, interest from the Saudi Arabian Pro League, according to Ekrem Konur, introduces a different dimension to Martial’s options. Clubs from this league are increasingly attracting high-profile players with lucrative offers.