As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United are reportedly £30 million short of Everton’s valuation for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to sources cited by Football Insider.

The Red Devils, eager to bolster their defensive lineup ahead of the 2024/25 season after a disappointing Premier League finish, have identified Branthwaite as a prime target.

Manchester United endured a challenging 2023/24 season, culminating in their worst-ever Premier League finish. The team’s defensive frailties were glaring, with 58 goals conceded throughout the league campaign. A significant factor contributing to this was a spate of injuries that ravaged their backline.

In response, the Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, as things stand, is keen on reinforcing the defence to avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointments.

In contrast, Jarrad Branthwaite enjoyed a standout season at Everton. The 21-year-old defender made 35 league appearances and was instrumental in a defence that secured 13 clean sheets, the second highest in the Premier League. His performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several top clubs, with Manchester United reportedly leading the chase.

Manchester United falling short of Everton’s valuation for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have valued Branthwaite at around £40 million, but this figure falls significantly short of Everton’s £70 million valuation. Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke noted United’s keen interest in Branthwaite but highlighted their attempt to secure his services at a lower price. “They see him as a long-term answer to their defensive problems but they’re trying to get him on the cheap,” O’Rourke said.

Everton, meanwhile, find themselves in a precarious financial situation having recently been docked eight points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules over successive seasons.

This financial strain might force Everton to sell players to generate funds, although they remain adamant that any sale would be on their terms. They are resolute in their stance that offers for Branthwaite must meet their £70 million asking price.

Compounding Everton’s troubles is the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership. Farhad Moshiri, the current owner, had agreed to sell Everton to 777 Partners in September, with an expected completion date in December. However, doubts about 777 Partners’ financial capabilities and the Premier League’s stringent conditions including: the requirement to deposit £60 million in an escrow account led to the collapse of the takeover bid.

With the 777 Partners’ deal falling through, Moshiri is now open to other potential bidders.