Jose Mourinho consoled Edin Terzic on the Wembley pitch at full time following Borussia Dortmund’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Dortmund, who made the final against the odds, had Real Madrid on the ropes in the first half and were inches from taking the lead but Niclas Fullkrug’s strike hit the post.

As is the way against Real Madrid in the Champions League, if you don’t take your chances you will be punished, which is exactly what happened to Dortmund as late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vincius Junior gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 2-0 win.

For Dortmund it will be tough to take, their second Champions League final defeat at Wembley coming 11 years after their defeat to Bayern Munich.

Mourinho went onto the pitch to console Terzic after the full time whistle and told him that it will hurt for the rest of his life, but he should be very proud.

Watch: Mourinho consoles Terzic