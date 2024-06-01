Newcastle United are on the verge of announcing the signing of Rory Finneran on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers, according to reports.

Still just 16 years old, Finneran has been in the Blackburn system for eight years, already making his senior debut as a late substitute in their 5-2 win over Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round in January — becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in the process.

Finneran’s form in Premier League 2 and the U18 Premier League has earned him 15 caps for the Republic of Ireland across various youth levels, with the midfielder now the captain of the U17s.

However, Finneran is yet to sign a senior contract at Ewood Park, leaving him open to the advances of other sides.

Newcastle set to announce Finneran

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, it’s looking more and more likely that Finneran will leave Ewood Park this summer amid serious interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, a report from NUFC Blog states that Newcastle are set to announce the signing of Finneran in the near future.

It’s easy to see why St. James’ Park would be an attractive destination for Finneran, who can operate as a central midfielder, right-back and centre-back.

Aside from their lofty ambitions since a Saudi takeover in 2021, the Magpies have offered first-team opportunities to a number of promising youngsters in recent years, with the likes of Lewis Miley, Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff all thriving with the first team after coming through the Newcastle academy.