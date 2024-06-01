Newcastle United could get £135m boost as early as next week

Newcastle United could be set to receive a financial fair play (FFP) boost that would give them much more spending power this summer.

The Magpies now hold lofty ambitions after their Saudi takeover in 2021, competing in the Champions League this season for the first time since 2003/04.

But despite now being among the richest clubs in the world, Newcastle’s spending has been restricted due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to a CIES Football Observatory analysis, Newcastle’s squad is the least sustainable in the English top flight right now and it’s understood that they must make sales and generate more income in order to unlock more spending power.

Things could get even more difficult with the Premier League set to announce even more stringent rules that would limit spending to up to 85% of a club’s turnover on signings, wages and agent fees — a move that has been criticised by clubs looking to break into England’s elite.

Premier League opponent could give Newcastle financial boost

According to a report from the Times, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has proposed an alternative system that raises the limit for acceptable losses over a three-year period from £105m to £135m.

Palace’s proposal would, in theory, offer more flexibility around spending and financial losses to clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle, who have broken into the Champions League picture over the last couple of years.

Premier League clubs are required to vote on Parish’s proposal next week and if approved, it would, in theory, give Newcastle an extra £30m to spend in this summer’s transfer window.