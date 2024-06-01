As the summer transfer window looms Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe, is poised to reinforce his squad depth after several injury concerns throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The primary objective is to rejuvenate the Magpies’ attack and rekindle hopes of securing European football on Tyneside. However, this ambitious plan is coupled with rising speculation about the future of their top scorer, Alexander Isak, as the club navigates the intricacies of financial fair play regulations.

Alexander Isak, whose scoring feats have been pivotal for Newcastle United, has been at the centre of transfer rumours. With financial fair play constraints pressing, the possibility of Isak’s exit has become a talking point. The potential sale of Isak could not only balance the books but also fund new acquisitions, albeit at the cost of losing a proven goal-scorer.

The Swedish international has scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League appearances in the just-finished season. In the campaign prior, he scored ten goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

As a result of his excellent form in England, Isak has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the past few months.

Newcastle United linked with Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Amidst the swirling transfer speculations, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton has emerged as a prime target for Newcastle. The 27-year-old striker, who recently enjoyed his most active season since 2020/21, has caught the eye with his performances.

Calvert-Lewin made 38 appearances across all competitions under Sean Dyche, netting seven goals in the Premier League, with a noteworthy surge towards the end of the season, including a penalty scored at St. James’ Park against Newcastle.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has endorsed Calvert-Lewin as an ideal signing for Newcastle United. Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness highlighted the striker’s potential fit for the Magpies, saying, “I think he’d be a perfect Newcastle number nine, to be honest. He leads the line very well, he’s got an eye for goal – and when he’s fit, he’s fantastic. I think he will resume his England place pretty quickly.”

With Calvert-Lewin entering the final year of his contract at Everton, his £25 million valuation appears reasonable for both clubs. Moreover, securing Calvert-Lewin could provide Newcastle with a focal point in attack, essential for their aspirations of European competition.