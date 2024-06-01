West Ham United striker Divin Mubama’s contract at the club is set to expire this summer.

The striker made just 12 appearances for the Hammers this season and it seems like his future lies away from the club.

Carlton Palmer has told Mubama to leave the London club in order to get more playing time and continue his development.

As quoted by Football League World, Palmer said:

“It is believed that Sunderland have opened talks to sign West Ham’s Divin Mubama.

“Unless the clubs can agree a fee, then it will be set by a tribunal. He needs to get out of the football club, he needs more game time.

“We know Sunderland are a club that wants to go down the youthfulness route, so they want to bring in who they can bring in relatively on the cheap and hope that player develops and then they can sell-on quickly.

More Stories / Latest News Anthony Gordon makes Liverpool admission which worries Newcastle fans Edin Terzic outlines how Dortmund can beat Real Madrid in Champions League final Southampton set to sign third West Ham player after Downes and Ings



“But what they need is a tried and tested goal machine. Divin is a good young player to sign, but it’s not guaranteed that he’s going to come in and score goals at a Championship level.”

The young striker came on to the scene with encouraging signs about his future but he failed to make his way to the starting line-up at the club.

Despite the injury to Michail Antonio, Mubama did not show enough to earn a place in David Moyes’ team at the London Stadium.

Mubama is not in West Ham plans for the future

It might be too early for him to lead the attack for a Premier League team.

He needs to get more experience at a lower league club perhaps in order to improve his game and mentality.

He is still young and has a long way to go, however, it feels like new manager Julen Lopetegui will be keen to bring his own players to the club and Mubama has no future in his plans.